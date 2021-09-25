Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 174,909 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of The TJX Companies worth $62,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

