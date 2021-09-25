Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49.98 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $49,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 681.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $120,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,999 shares of company stock worth $7,201,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $90.41 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

