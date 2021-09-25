Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 735,695 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 837.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 823,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 735,695 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $68,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 150.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

