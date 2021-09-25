Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,740 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Best Buy worth $47,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

