Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $349.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.