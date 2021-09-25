Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH opened at $287.64 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $152.49 and a fifty-two week high of $288.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.