Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $28,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after buying an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. 1,073,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,726. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

