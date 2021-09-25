Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ranpak at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ranpak by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ranpak by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PACK opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

