Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 199,995 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFV stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

