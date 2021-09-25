Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,024,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $52.70 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.24.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

In related news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,052 shares of company stock worth $28,037,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

