Monashee Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,030 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 145,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STSA. Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

STSA stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

