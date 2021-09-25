Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.80 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

