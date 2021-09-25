Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Shares of SBEA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

