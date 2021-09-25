Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

