MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce sales of $330.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.10 million and the highest is $332.23 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.70. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

