Morgan Stanley Cuts Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target to $11.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADV. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ADV opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $479.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 1,006,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $11,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after buying an additional 1,376,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,085,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.