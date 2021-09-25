MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of MSCI worth $38,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $661.37 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $624.14 and a 200-day moving average of $526.77. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

