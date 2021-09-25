Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €317.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €317.00 ($372.94) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

