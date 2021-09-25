Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

