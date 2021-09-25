Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 91.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $272.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.89 and a 200 day moving average of $336.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.19 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,992 shares of company stock worth $81,242,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

