Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF opened at $67.51 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.