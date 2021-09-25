Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 108.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,014,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,788,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $268.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $177.30 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.