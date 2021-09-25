Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 330 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

