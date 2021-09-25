Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

