MVL Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, MVL has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $171.73 million and $6.99 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00121649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043577 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,247,329,806 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

