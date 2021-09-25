Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.05 Million

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post $58.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.33 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $218.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $230.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $454.81 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $546.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 84,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,845,035.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 730,601 shares of company stock worth $16,713,133 and sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

