NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

