Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $155,892.68 and $7,739.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,937,393 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

