Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 446 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NTRA opened at $118.12 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Natera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
