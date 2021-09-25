Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 446 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NTRA opened at $118.12 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.42 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Natera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

