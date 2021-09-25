National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $65.32 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

