National Asset Management Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after buying an additional 3,119,614 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,735,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Embraer by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

ERJ opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

