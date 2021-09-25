National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

