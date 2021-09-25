National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,844 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 215,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

