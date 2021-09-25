National Bankshares Analysts Give Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) a C$13.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.37.

TSE:FRU opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.76. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.96.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

