National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 12.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $520,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $929,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 20.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 82.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

