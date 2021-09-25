Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 270.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

