NeoGenomics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,480 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,008% compared to the typical volume of 314 call options.

NEO opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after buying an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 867,877 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,719,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,139,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

