Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,779,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

NFLX stock opened at $592.39 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The company has a market capitalization of $262.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

