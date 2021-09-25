Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002324 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $537.19 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00105731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00139105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.22 or 1.00063336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.59 or 0.06740004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00757246 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 543,863,418 coins and its circulating supply is 543,862,835 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

