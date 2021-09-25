NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,773,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Zynga by 767.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,629 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $121,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock worth $32,381,489 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

