Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after acquiring an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,166,000 after acquiring an additional 742,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $46,397,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

