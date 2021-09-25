News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $23.81. News shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 59,701 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of News by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

