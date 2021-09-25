NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NXE opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.10. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 41.05 and a current ratio of 41.32.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

