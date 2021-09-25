NFJ Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 161.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Exponent by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $7,197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO opened at $119.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.83. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

