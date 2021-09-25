NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $844.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $840.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.27 and a 1 year high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

