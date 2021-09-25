NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.