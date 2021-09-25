NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 32,919 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,919 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lumentum worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 128,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

