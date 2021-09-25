NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 879 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

