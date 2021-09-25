NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,595. NIKE has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

