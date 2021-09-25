NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.78.

NIKE stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $688,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

